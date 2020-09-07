Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Anton Khudobin shines in Game 1 victory

Video Credit: NHL - Duration: 03:25s - Published
Anton Khudobin shines in Game 1 victory

Anton Khudobin shines in Game 1 victory

Anton Khudobin shuts down 35 of 36 shots from the Lightning to lead the Stars to a Game 1 win


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Khudobin continues to shine as Stars push Vegas to brink of elimination

Anton Khudobin made three of his 32 saves on a crucial 5-on-3 penalty kill late, Joe Pavelski and...
CBC.ca - Published


Tweets about this

lgllockhart

Logan Lockhart #GoStars now lead the #StanleyCupFinals 1-0, after Anton Khudobin shines yet again, this time against the Lightning… https://t.co/BaKSBowuja 10 minutes ago

Deininger_LWOS

Robert H. Deininger RT @lastwordonsport: Anton Khudobin Shines in Game 4 Win for Dallas Stars - https://t.co/bsbd7jIOd6 via @LastWordOnPuck 1 week ago

LastWordOnPuck

Last Word On Hockey Anton Khudobin Shines in Game 4 Win for Dallas Stars https://t.co/As5U6frWzr #GoStars #VegasBorn #NHL #LWOS #StanleyCup 1 week ago

JoshLwoh

Josh Erickson https://t.co/ltpZvuqZ6a THE VERY BAD, NO GOOD ARTICLE THAT I DID NOT WANT TO WRITE 1 week ago

lastwordonsport

LastWordOnSports Inc Anton Khudobin Shines in Game 4 Win for Dallas Stars - https://t.co/bsbd7jIOd6 via @LastWordOnPuck 1 week ago


Related videos from verified sources

Anton Khudobin shines in Game 4 victory [Video]

Anton Khudobin shines in Game 4 victory

Anton Khudobin stopped 32 of 33 shots to lead the Stars to a 2-1 win in Game 4, giving Dallas a 3-1 series lead

Credit: NHL     Duration: 03:36Published
Anton Khudobin records shutout in Game 1 of Western Conference Final [Video]

Anton Khudobin records shutout in Game 1 of Western Conference Final

Anton Khudobin turned away all 25 shots he faced against the Golden Knights, backstopping the Stars to a 1-0 win in Game 1 of the Western Conference Final

Credit: NHL     Duration: 03:02Published