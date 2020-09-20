Global  
 

Abandoned home in Mohawk destroyed by fire

Multiple fire departments responded to the scene on Putts Hill Rd.

A structure fire in herkimer county tonight.

This happened around 8-30 on putts hill road in mohawk the fire chief for mohawk fire department says this was an abandoned structure.

No injureis to report.

Witnesses say they could see the flames from miles away.

Mohawk, frankfort, cedarville and east herkimer responded.

We are working to get you more information.

