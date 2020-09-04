Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

North Catholic Students Hold Charity Car Wash

Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 00:49s - Published
North Catholic Students Hold Charity Car Wash

North Catholic Students Hold Charity Car Wash

Seniors at North Catholic High School came together to raise money for Mary Maloney through a car wash.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Car Swerves and Hits House at High Speeds [Video]

Car Swerves and Hits House at High Speeds

Occurred on September 3, 2020 / Salisbury, North Carolina, USA Info: A car crashed into a house at high speeds after swerving and losing control.

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 01:57Published
Unattended Car Takes Off And Crashes Into Car Wash Building [Video]

Unattended Car Takes Off And Crashes Into Car Wash Building

This car was left unattended at the car wash entrance door. The owner had thought the car was in park, but it was in drive. Two people saw the car moving but couldn't stop it. Fortunately, it came to a..

Credit: Jukin Media     Duration: 00:34Published
Car Crashes Into Building In Near North Neighborhood [Video]

Car Crashes Into Building In Near North Neighborhood

A car crashed into a building in the Near North Neighborhood Friday morning.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 00:19Published