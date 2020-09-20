Global  
 

NY Mills has a new mayor

Video Credit: WKTV - Published
NY Mills has a new mayor
Ernie Talerico sworn in at village offices, along with two trustees.

Mayor.

Ernie talerico was sworn in today.

There was a ceremony at the village offices on maple street in the village.

Justice robert glenn swore in talerico and two trustees...john edwards and michael copperwheat.

Talerico says he has a couple things he'd like to check off his list immediately.

&lt;"we're going to be focusing on some of the codes issues inte absentee landlords.

Wee going to be looking at tsvery hy really excited and cant wait to move forward with this village."

He will serve a 4 year term.

Members with the new hartford democratic committee




