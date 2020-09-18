Saturday 10pm Weathercast Video Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2 - Duration: 02:36s - Published 8 minutes ago Saturday 10pm Weathercast Brandon has a look at cooler temperatures and the chance for rain on the first day of fall. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Saturday PM Quick Weathercast



Brandon has a look at the cool temperatures for Sunday morning. Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2 Duration: 01:14 Published 6 hours ago Friday 6pm Weathercast



Mike has a look at the weekend forecast and the first day of fall. Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2 Duration: 02:36 Published 1 day ago Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast



Today is going to be another cool day with plenty of sun, but highs only in the upper-50s to lower 60s. Tonight, temperatures will be in the mid-30s to 40 degrees. Patchy frost will be possible again... Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin Duration: 01:58 Published 2 days ago

