Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Saturday 10pm Weathercast

Video Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2 - Duration: 02:36s - Published
Saturday 10pm Weathercast

Saturday 10pm Weathercast

Brandon has a look at cooler temperatures and the chance for rain on the first day of fall.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Saturday PM Quick Weathercast [Video]

Saturday PM Quick Weathercast

Brandon has a look at the cool temperatures for Sunday morning.

Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2     Duration: 01:14Published
Friday 6pm Weathercast [Video]

Friday 6pm Weathercast

Mike has a look at the weekend forecast and the first day of fall.

Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2     Duration: 02:36Published
Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast [Video]

Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast

Today is going to be another cool day with plenty of sun, but highs only in the upper-50s to lower 60s. Tonight, temperatures will be in the mid-30s to 40 degrees. Patchy frost will be possible again...

Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin     Duration: 01:58Published