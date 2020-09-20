Girls Golf Sectionals

Video Credit: WTHI - Published 1 week ago

Hello and welcome back.

The middle of september means cooler temps, bonfires, and high school playoffs.

<forest park golf course in brazil was the sight for sectional #23.

We pick up with terre haute north's aurora bonilla on hole one.

Great chip onto the green to give her a look at mid range putt, the wind blowing to the left just pushes the ball pass the cup.

Bonilla taps in to finish the hole, she finished with the best final score of day at 78.

Hole two par three, northview's brooklee bussing's tee shot went wide right but this chip puts her within a couple feet of the hole.

She taps in for bogey and finished the day with the third best individual score of 80.

Over to hole three, terre haute south's sophie boyle's approach shot is short of the green but you just can't draw up a chip better than that.

The ball rolls right up to the edge of the cup.

Boyle finished with a final round score of 79.

And here are the top five team results for the forest park sectional.

Terre haute south claims their third title in the last four years.

Northview and terre haute north will join the braves next