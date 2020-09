'Honk for American values' demonstration continues for 100 straight days Video Credit: Idaho On Your Side - Duration: 00:57s - Published 3 minutes ago 'Honk for American values' demonstration continues for 100 straight days Saturday marks 100 consecutive days of demonstration for a group of Boise residents. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend CONSECUTIVE DAYSOF DEMONSTRATIONFOR A GROUP OFBOISE RESIDENTS.THE GROUP HASGATHERED ON STATESTREET BEHIND THEIDAHO CAPITOLBUILDING EVERY DAYSINCE JUNE.RINGING BELLS.HOLDING SIGNS.WAVING FLAGS. ANDDOING THEIR BESTTO GET PASSERSBYTO HONK THEIRHORNS AND WAVE TOSHOW THEIRSUPPORT FORVOTING.SUPPORTINGMARGINALIZEDGROUPS. ANDGETTING INTO WHATTHE LATECONGRESSMANJOHN LEWISREFERRED TO AS"GOOD TROUBLE"""WELL WHEN WESTARTED WETHOUGHT WE'D DO ITFOR A COUPLEWEEKS BUT THEN WEWERE ABOUTHALFWAY THROUGHTHE SECOND WEEKAND SOMEONE SAID, IFORGET WHOSUGGESTED IT,SOMEONE SAID WEOUGHT TO DO THISUNTIL NOVEMBERTHIRD ANDEVERYONE SAIDYEAH LET'S DO ITUNTIL NOVEMBERTHIRD""ORGANIZERS TELLIDAHO NEWS SIX THEGROUP RANGESFROM A SMALLGROUP OFREGULARS TONEARLY 100 PEOPLEWHO SHOWED UPFOR THEDEMONSTRATIONTODAY.IT TAKES PLACEBETWEEN NOON ANDONE EVERY DAY ONSTATE STREETBEHIND THESTAT





