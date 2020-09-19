Global  
 

Remembering Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 02:25s - Published
Remembering Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Remembering Ruth Bader Ginsburg in Nevada and across the nation.

Politicians, Celebrities React To Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Death

Politicians, Celebrities React To Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Death Watch VideoAs the world learns of the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, women's rights...
Newsy - Published Also reported by •Just Jared•New Zealand Herald•Newsmax•CBS News


How to help protect Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Supreme Court seat until the election

The stakes of the 2020 election just got significantly higher. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader...
Mashable - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.com


There's no choice but to turn your grief into a fight for Ruth Bader Ginsburg's legacy

In a year marked by calamity, the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is yet one more...
Mashable - Published


ittiprabha

Ittiprabha Barad RT @kissfoundation: The U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died yesterday. She is known for being a very important advocate for… 1 minute ago

ashleyvanorny

ashleyvanorny RT @IndivisibleCRIA: Thank you to Stefanie, @lyzl @LizBennettIowa @LizMathis1 @ashleyvanorny @Abby4Iowa for your powerful words tonight in… 2 minutes ago

IndivisibleCRIA

IndivisibleCRIA Thank you to Stefanie, @lyzl @LizBennettIowa @LizMathis1 @ashleyvanorny @Abby4Iowa for your powerful words tonight… https://t.co/TXmijQUhjU 2 minutes ago

aha19752005

❤️💛💜🏳️‍🌈Antonio Hidalgo🔻 RT @LotteLeicht1: Remembering Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Supreme Court judge, a brilliant jurist, a pioneering advocate for women’s rights, & a h… 6 minutes ago

samanthaboyd98

Samantha Boyd Local Arkansans gathered in Fayetteville tonight to remember the life of the late Supreme Court Justice.... One wom… https://t.co/pitCiMQBGF 7 minutes ago

dotthedragon

Dorothy O'Brien RT @dad2summit: Today we're remembering the amazingly complementary coupling of Ruth Bader Ginsburg and her husband of 56 years, Marty. As… 7 minutes ago

slowlyborn

EXCELSIOR RT @UChicago: Remembering Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and her inspiring visit to the #UChicago campus in September 2019. https://t.co/u717v… 8 minutes ago

RyanElward

(John) Ryan Elward RT @Jackie_Elward: Remembering the life of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Rest in Power. https://t.co/t9DowKFGJk 19 minutes ago


Republican Senate Solidarity Key to Success of Trump Effort to Replace Ginsburg [Video]

Republican Senate Solidarity Key to Success of Trump Effort to Replace Ginsburg

All indications are that President Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell will move ahead with a Supreme Court nominee. So the first question is: what if they succeed? Wilson Walker reports...

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:49Published
Tribute To Justice Ginsburg Held In Washington Square Park [Video]

Tribute To Justice Ginsburg Held In Washington Square Park

Dozens of people showed up at a memorial to the late Supreme Court justice, who died on Friday at age 87. WLNY TV's Kiran Dhillon reports

Credit: WLNY CBS NY     Duration: 02:37Published
Supreme Court Battle Gearing Up In Washington [Video]

Supreme Court Battle Gearing Up In Washington

Republicans say they will move ahead naming and trying to confirm a replacement on the bench for the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg, much to the chagrin of Democrats. CBS2's Paula Reid reports.

Credit: WLNY CBS NY     Duration: 02:26Published