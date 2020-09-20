International Day of Peace | Shaurya Chakra Col DPK Pillay on NEVER SAY DIE

We speak to Colonel DPK Pillay on Never Say Die.

He is a recipient of the Shaurya Chakra and is the epitome of a warrior - brave and compassionate.

Despite taking bullets and suffering grave injuries in a counter-insurgency operation in 1994, he let 2 wounded children be evacuated before him, saving their lives.

He also asked his unit to spare the lives of the surrendered militants even if he were to die.

Years later he took a journey back to the village that could have become his grave and put it on the national map.

For International Day of Peace we understand from Col Pillay what it takes to be courageous and compassionate.