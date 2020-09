Drive-in Rosh Hashanah Celebration

Video Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ - Duration: 01:18s - Published 12 minutes ago

JEWISH HIGH HOLIDAYS.

THEJEWISH NEW YEAR -- IS ALLABOUT CELEBRATING A FRESHSTART AND REFLECTION.

ONELOCAL CONGREGATION -- ISHOLDING AN OUTDOOR -- DRIVE-INCELEBRATION -- TO BRING THECOMMUNITY TOGETHER -- WHILESOCIAL DISTANCING.

THE RABBISAYS -- ITS THE FIRST EVERDRIVE-IN ROSH HASH-ANAHCELEBRATION IN JEWISH HISTORY.BUT THIS YEAR -- THERE'S ALSOA SOMBER NOTE -- OVER THECOMMUNITY -- IN THE WAKE OFTHE DEATH OF JUSTICE RUTHBADER GINSBURG -- WHO WAS ALSOA PROMINENT JEWISH LEADER.LOSING HER IN THIS MOMENTSHOULD BRING US TO THEREALIZATION THAT LIFE IS SOFRAGILE.

AND AFTER THIS VERYSTRANGE YEAR WE'VE ALL HAD ITSA REMINDER ITS ALL IN GODSHANDS.

SO ITS UP TO US TO LIVEOUR LIVES IN THE WAY THATRUTHBADERGINDSB URG DID ANDTHAT'S A VERY HIGH STANDARDBECAUSE THAT'S WHAT WE CANCONTROL THAT'S WHAT WE HAVETHE ABILITY TO CHANGE.

RABBICOHON ADDS-- HIS SYNAGOGUE --ALONG WITH OTHERS ACROSS THECOUNTRY -- HAD BEEN PRAYINGFOR JUSTICE GINSBURG'SRECOVERY.

ROSH HASH- ANAH --ENDS TOMORROW AT SUNSET.

