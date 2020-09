Jewelry maker honors her Hispanic culture with each piece

Video Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ - Duration: 01:21s - Published 2 days ago

POPULATION -- IS REPRESENTEDBY THE RICH CULTURE.

NINE ONYOUR SIDE'S CIARA ENCINASJOINS US -- WITH ONE LOCALJEWELRY MAKER'S STORY.(NATS MAKING JEWELRY) "I TRYTO BRING A LOT OF COLORS, ALOT OF THINGS THAT I'VE GROWNUP WITH" STEPHANIE MORALES ISA JEWELRY MAKER IN TUCSON.

SHESAYS HER HISPANIC ROOTS AREWHAT SHAPE THE PIECES SHEMAKES TODAY.

"THE INSPIRATIONI WOULD HAVE TO SAY ARE THEWOMEN IN MY FAMILY, UM, EACHONE OF THEM HAS DIFFERENT YOUKNOW DIFFERENT STYLES." HERCONNECTION TO CULTURAL BEGANAS A CHILD-- PARTICIPATING INTRADITION MEXICAN FOLK DANCING"I USED TO DANCE FOLKLORICOACTUALLY AND SO IF LOGO TO GOWE HAD TO DANCE ALL THEREGIONS.

SO IT'S JUST, I KINDOF INCORPORATE THE REGIONS OFMEXICO AS MUCH AS I CAN WITHTHE EARRINGS THAT I CREATE ANDJUST THE BIG BOLD STATEMENTEARRINGS THE COLORS" SHESHOWCASES HER WORK IN LOCALSHOWS AND ON HER SOCIAL MEDIA.(NATS OF PAINTING) BUT WITHEVERY STRIDE OF HER BRUSH SHEREMEMBERS WHY SHE WORKS SOHARD.

"ITS' FAMILY ITS CULTUREIT'S THE LOVE THAT WE HAVE FORONE ANOTHER, IT'S IT'S JUSTTHE HARD WORK AND THE HUSTLETHAT WE ALL HAVE IN OURFAMILY" CIARA ENCINAS, KGUN 9ON YOUR SIDE.LET'S TU