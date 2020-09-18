Trump vows to nominate female judge
Trump vows to nominate female judge
Donald Trump has promised to put forth a female nominee to fill the
SupremeCourt seat left vacant by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
Taking thestage at a
North Carolina rally to chants of “Fill that seat”, the presidentsaid he would nominate his selection despite Democrats' objections.
USATODAY.com
7 hours ago
