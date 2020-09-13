Record 12 lakh COVID tests conducted across India in last 24 hours

Varanasi's famous Sankat Mochan Temple re-opened for devotees after 183 days on September 20. The temple was shut due to COVID-19, now it is open for devotees with COVID precautionary measures. Only 10 devotees are allowed entry at a time and wearing mask is mandatory.Meanwhile, the total number of active cases in Uttar Pradesh has reached 67,825.
With a spike of 93,337 new cases, India's COVID-19 case tally crossed 53-lakh mark on September 19. The total coronavirus case tally stands at 53,08,015 including 10,13,964 active cases. As per Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, so far 42,08,432 people were cured/discharged/migrated. In last 24 hours, 1,247 deaths have been reported, while the total numbers of death from the diseases mount to 85,619. According to IMCR, total samples tested up to 18th September are 6,24, 54, 254 including 8,81,911 samples tested yesterday.
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain spoke on Covid-19 situation in the city-state. Jain reiterated that there is community spread in Delhi. He said that the large number of cases point to community level spread. Jain, however, added that only ICMR or Centre can comment on this. "People in such large numbers are getting infected in Delhi, other states. It should have been admitted that there is community spread. But this is something on which only ICMR or Centre can comment. I can tell you that there is a spread inside the community. This is a technical term, scientists will be able to tell this better," the state health minister said. More than 2,140 Covid-19 cases were recorded in Delhi, while over 61,030 tests were conducted on Friday. The doubling rate in the national capital has reached 40 days. As per Union Health Ministry, there are over 32,200 active cases in Delhi.
