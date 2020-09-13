Record 12 lakh COVID tests conducted across India in last 24 hours

Global  
 

In the last 24 hours, 12 lakh COVID tests were conducted across the country which is an all-time record high.

India's total number of coronavirus tests is more than 6.37 crore so far.

Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 case tally crossed 54-lakh mark with a spike of 92,605 new cases and 1,133 deaths in last 24 hours.

According to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total case tally stands at 54,00,620 including 10,10,824 active cases, 43,03,044 cured/discharged/migrated and 86,752 deaths.

As per Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 6,36,61,060 samples were tested up to 19th Sep, of these, 12,06,806 samples were tested yesterday.


