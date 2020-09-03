Global  
 

EJ Espresso: Opposition unites against farm bills; PM’s meeting with CMs on Covid

Video Credit: HT Digital Content
Fireworks are expected in the Rajya Sabha on the three contentious agriculture reform bills and the Rajya Sabha takes them up today.

The numbers are in BJP's favour in the upper house even as NDA partner Akali Dal opposes them.

Meanwhile, PM Modi is likely to hold a review meeting with CMs of seven states on the Covid-19 situation.

Catch up with the latest headlines on editorji's Sunday news wrap.


DMK, CPI(M), Congress to oppose new agri bills in Rajya Sabha [Video]

DMK, CPI(M), Congress to oppose new agri bills in Rajya Sabha

The opposition parties are going to oppose the new agriculture bills in Rajya Sabha today. Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) Member of Parliamment (MP), TKS Elangovan said, "This bill is anti-farmer, we will definitely oppose the bill in Rajya Sabha". "Government is throwing the farmers at the mercy of co-operates. We are opposed to these bills," said KK Ragesh, Communist Party of India (Marxist) Member of Parliament. "This is very clear that this government's motive is to destroy our farmers and help the corporate sector. Our party has decided to oppose agriculture bills. Government has to reconsider the bills, at least they should have sent it to select committee," Congress MP KC Venugopal

Credit: ANI
Farm bills: Vegetable traders at grain mandi stop work, protest in support of farmers [Video]

Farm bills: Vegetable traders at grain mandi stop work, protest in support of farmers

In Ambala, vegetable traders at grain mandi stop work as mark of protest in support of farmer over three agriculture reform bills. "Don't know why government is damaging a good system running between vegetable traders and farmers. Farmers were getting fair price. Middlemen had their jobs and others were also employed in the system in the mandi. Government is saying they are making farmers independent but they are already independent," said a vegetable trader. The bills passed in Lok Sabha on September 17. Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar to move Farmers' and Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020, in Rajya Sabha today.

Credit: ANI

Here's how BJP-led government plans to get agriculture bills passed in Rajya Sabha

 The government has stressed that the bills will act as a protection shield for farmers and accused those opposing the measures of standing with middlemen and..
DNA

CMS admin. meets with Tampa Bay health leaders to discuss COVID-19 impact on healthcare systems [Video]

CMS admin. meets with Tampa Bay health leaders to discuss COVID-19 impact on healthcare systems

Testing, vaccines and telehealth were all hot topics during the round table with Seema Verma, the director of the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, and a White House Coronavirus Task Force member.

Credit: ABC Action News

COVID-19: Varanasi's Sankat Mochan Temple re-opens for devotees after 183 days [Video]

COVID-19: Varanasi's Sankat Mochan Temple re-opens for devotees after 183 days

Varanasi's famous Sankat Mochan Temple re-opened for devotees after 183 days on September 20. The temple was shut due to COVID-19, now it is open for devotees with COVID precautionary measures. Only 10 devotees are allowed entry at a time and wearing mask is mandatory.Meanwhile, the total number of active cases in Uttar Pradesh has reached 67,825.

Credit: ANI
Record 12 lakh COVID tests conducted across India in last 24 hours [Video]

Record 12 lakh COVID tests conducted across India in last 24 hours

In the last 24 hours, 12 lakh COVID tests were conducted across the country which is an all-time record high. India's total number of coronavirus tests is more than 6.37 crore so far. Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 case tally crossed 54-lakh mark with a spike of 92,605 new cases and 1,133 deaths in last 24 hours. According to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total case tally stands at 54,00,620 including 10,10,824 active cases, 43,03,044 cured/discharged/migrated and 86,752 deaths. As per Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 6,36,61,060 samples were tested up to 19th Sep, of these, 12,06,806 samples were tested yesterday.

Credit: ANI

Tough time for farmers, BJP govt eager to get its 'rich friends' into agri sector: Priyanka Gandhi

 Accusing the BJP government of not listening to the farmers, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday said that the central government seems eager to..
IndiaTimes
Watch: Balloon blast at PM Modi birthday fest in Chennai, BJP workers injured [Video]

Watch: Balloon blast at PM Modi birthday fest in Chennai, BJP workers injured

A mishap occurred during celebration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday in Chennai on September 17. Workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party had collected helium balloons as part of the festivities. However, sparks from fireworks reportedly led to an explosion in the balloons. Over 30 BJP workers were reportedly injured in the incident and had to be rushed to a hospital. Their injuries were minor, as per reports. The BJP observed 'seva saptah' or service week to mark PM Modi's birthday. He turned 70 on September 17 and tweeted that what he wants on his birthday is for people to follow Covid precautions like wearing face masks and following social distancing. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content

CPI (M) workers wear vegetables to protest against farm bills in Tamil Nadu [Video]

CPI (M) workers wear vegetables to protest against farm bills in Tamil Nadu

Communist Party of India (Marxist) workers held a unique protest at Thangachimadam Island in Rameshwaram on September 19. Protest was against the passage of agriculture reform bills in the Lok Sabha. Protestors wore vegetables around their neck to show their outrage. Country is witnessing protests in different parts over the passage of agriculture reform bills. Where central government is standing firm on their decision, their ally Akali Dal quit the Union Cabinet in protest against the bill.

Credit: ANI
Farm bill row: ‘Won’t nudge’, says SAD president as farmers protest in Punjab [Video]

Farm bill row: ‘Won’t nudge’, says SAD president as farmers protest in Punjab

Farmers’ protests in Punjab have intensified amid criticism against the farm bills. Farmers in Amritsar occupied streets and burned effigies in protest against the three farm bills. Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) have been against the bills passed in Lok Sabha. SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal said there won’t be any talks with Centre until the bills are taken back. The farm bills are scheduled to be tabled in Rajya Sabha on September 20. Watch the full video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content

Watch: Harivansh Singh re-elected as Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha [Video]

Watch: Harivansh Singh re-elected as Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha

Harivansh Singh had been chosen as the deputy chairman of the Rajya Sabha on September 14. BJP Rajya Sabha MP JP Nadda moved the motion to elect NDA candidate Harivansh as the Deputy Chairman of the House. MP Thaawarchand Gehlot seconded the motion. A voice vote was conducted for the election of Rajya Sabha deputy chairman. House's Chairman Venkaiah Naidu declared him as the deputy chairman of the Rajya Sabha. "The respect I hold for Harivansh ji, each member of the House shares. He has earned this respect. His unbiased role in the Parliament strengthens our democracy," "After becoming an MP, Harivanshi ji has always ensured how all MPs can become more dutiful. The journalist inside him has stayed alive," said PM Modi. "This is the second time he has been elected as the deputy chairman of the House. I congratulate him. He has been just to members of all parties," said Congress Rajya Sabha MP Ghulam Nabi Azad.

Credit: ANI
JDU’s Harivansh re-elected RS Deputy Chairman: Watch what PM Modi said [Video]

JDU’s Harivansh re-elected RS Deputy Chairman: Watch what PM Modi said

JDU leader Harivansh Narayan Singh has been elected as Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman for the second time. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad and several other leaders congratulated the JDU MP on his victory. PM Modi praised the JDU MP and said that he has ensured that the proceedings of the house are conducted impartially. ‘After becoming an MP Harivanshi has always ensured how all MPs can become more dutiful. The journalist inside him has stayed alive. Be it as a journalist or social worker, he has endeared himself to many. We have all seen the manner in which he conducts the House proceedings,’ the Prime Minister said. The Prime Minister added that that Harivansh has made efforts to ensure that productivity and positivity go up in Parliament and added that coming from Bihar, the leader is a torchbearer of democracy. The contest was between NDA dandidate Harivansh Narayan Singh and a united opposition candidate Manoj Jha from the RJD. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content

NDA candidate Harivansh re-elected Deputy Chair of Rajya Sabha

 National Democratic Alliance nominee Harivansh Narayan Singh was re-elected Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha on Monday, as the Opposition did not press for..
DNA

No district of West Bengal included in PMGKRA as state did not share data: Sitharaman [Video]

No district of West Bengal included in PMGKRA as state did not share data: Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on September 19 said that West Bengal government did not share data of returning migrant labourers with the Centre and no district of the state could be included as a beneficiary under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Rozgar Abhiyan (PMGKRA). She was answering a query by Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury in Lok Sabha. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi initiated PMGKRA for migrant labourers who came back to their villages during the coronavirus-induced lockdown. This scheme was introduced on June 20 this year and will be effective for 125 days. The minister said 116 districts spread across six states - Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan are benefiting from this scheme. The selection of the districts was made on the basis of the return of at least 25,000 migrant labourers to the concerned districts by May 30. After the launch of PMGKRA, there were demands from Tripura and Chhattisgarh to include more districts but it was not entertained. In the case of West Bengal, there was no data shared by the state government then how could the districts of the state be included in the scheme," said Sitharaman.

Credit: ANI

