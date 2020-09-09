NCW to look into Payal Ghosh's allegation against Anurag Kashyap, says 'will take it to police'

Speaking on actress Payal Ghosh's tweet on filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, National Commission for Women (NCW), Chairperson Rekha Sharma on September 20 said that she will look into the matter and will take it up to police.

He said, "Last night I saw a tweet from Payal Ghosh where she alleged that Anurag Kashyap sexually harassed her in 2015.

In its reply, I said that she has to send me a complaint after which we'll look into the matter and will take it up with police." Earlier, Payal has accused Kashyap of behaving inappropriately with her in a video that went viral.

However, Kashyap denied all allegations made by Ghosh.