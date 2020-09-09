Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

NCW to look into Payal Ghosh's allegation against Anurag Kashyap, says 'will take it to police'

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:01s - Published
NCW to look into Payal Ghosh's allegation against Anurag Kashyap, says 'will take it to police'

NCW to look into Payal Ghosh's allegation against Anurag Kashyap, says 'will take it to police'

Speaking on actress Payal Ghosh's tweet on filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, National Commission for Women (NCW), Chairperson Rekha Sharma on September 20 said that she will look into the matter and will take it up to police.

He said, "Last night I saw a tweet from Payal Ghosh where she alleged that Anurag Kashyap sexually harassed her in 2015.

In its reply, I said that she has to send me a complaint after which we'll look into the matter and will take it up with police." Earlier, Payal has accused Kashyap of behaving inappropriately with her in a video that went viral.

However, Kashyap denied all allegations made by Ghosh.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Payal Ghosh Payal Ghosh Indian actress

If girl comes to meet you, doesn't mean she is available: Payal Ghosh to Anurag Kashyap [Video]

If girl comes to meet you, doesn't mean she is available: Payal Ghosh to Anurag Kashyap

Actress Payal Ghosh on September 20 sent a message to the filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, and said that if any girl comes to meet you; it doesn't mean that the girl is available to do anything with her. Payal statement comes after she accused Anurag for behaving inappropriately with her. However, Kashyap denied all allegations made by Ghosh.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:45Published

Anurag Kashyap Anurag Kashyap Indian filmmaker

Didn't expect such words from Anurag Kashyap: Ravi Kishan after accused of consuming weed [Video]

Didn't expect such words from Anurag Kashyap: Ravi Kishan after accused of consuming weed

"It saddens me and didn't expect such words from Anurag Kashyap," said actor-turned-politician Ravi Kishan after he was accused of consuming marijuana in his early days. "I didn't expect such words from Anurag Kashyap. It's no secret I am a devotee of Shiva so I chant his name. I am saddened he would not support me on this issue on the war on drugs," said Kishan.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:01Published

Rekha Sharma Rekha Sharma Canadian actress

Related news from verified sources

Trending Entertainment News Today – Payal Ghosh accuses Anurag Kashyap of sexual assault; Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan star in Bigg Boss 14 promos

Sidharth Shukla, Gauahar Khan, Payal Ghosh, Anurag Kashyap, Thalapathy Vijay, Kangana Ranaut, Aditya...
Bollywood Life - Published


Tweets about this

alok010167

आलोक कुमार बरनवाल RT @ANI: Last night I saw a tweet from Payal Ghosh where she alleged that Anurag Kashyap sexually harassed her in 2015. In its reply, I sai… 33 seconds ago

ManjunathaBRao1

Manjunatha B Rao RT @cruelanu: Never heard of this actress Payal Ghosh, but this is beyond silly, asking for PM's intervention and action in every allegatio… 2 minutes ago

Xenohadi

Aditya Lok Pathak Last night I saw a tweet from Payal Ghosh where she alleged that Anurag Kashyap sexually harassed her in 2015. In i… https://t.co/cxIzpRjdGr 3 minutes ago

somitsrivastav

سومیت سریواستوو (رودر) Last night I saw a tweet from Payal Ghosh where she alleged that Anurag Kashyap sexually harassed her in 2015. In i… https://t.co/YqMHcWpfgx 16 minutes ago

SumitTh47471753

Sumit Thakur RT @timesofindia: Last night I saw a tweet from Payal Ghosh where she alleged that Anurag Kashyap sexually harassed her in 2015. In reply,… 19 minutes ago

AbhishekSondhi7

अभिषेक कुमार RT @Opoyis: The National Commission for Women will look into the matter of Payal Ghosh who accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexually har… 26 minutes ago

Opoyis

Opoyi The National Commission for Women will look into the matter of Payal Ghosh who accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of… https://t.co/fhFKkSnypP 28 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Anurag Kashyap on why he did not work with 'problematic' SSR [Video]

Anurag Kashyap on why he did not work with 'problematic' SSR

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has confessed about not wanting to work with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, saying he had his own reasons. #AnuragKashyap #SSR

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 02:17Published