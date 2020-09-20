Scores of mourners held a candlelight vigil in Washington Square Park in New York on Saturday (September 19th) one day after the death of United States Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

New York: Mourners chant and sing at candlelight vigil for Ruth Bader Ginsburg in Washington Square Park

Scores of mourners held a candlelight vigil in Washington Square Park in New York on Saturday (September 19th) one day after the death of United States Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Attendees held candles and signs, chanted, and sang songs led by a local choir.