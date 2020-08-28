Global  
 

Kerala CM playing 'very dirty' communal politics in gold smuggling case: State BJP president

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:03s - Published
Kerala CM playing 'very dirty' communal politics in gold smuggling case: State BJP president

Kerala CM playing 'very dirty' communal politics in gold smuggling case: State BJP president

BJP president of Kerala, K Surendran on September 20 said that the state Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is playing a "very dirty" communal politics in the gold smuggling case and he is trying to cover up the smuggling case.

He said, "CM Pinarayi Vijayan is playing a very dirty communal politics in the gold smuggling case.

He said y'day that Holy Quran and sentiments of minority (Muslims) are the main issues in Kerala.

He is trying to cover up the smuggling case with Holy Quran."


