Kerala CM playing 'very dirty' communal politics in gold smuggling case: State BJP president
BJP president of Kerala, K Surendran on September 20 said that the state Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is playing a "very dirty" communal politics in the gold smuggling case and he is trying to cover up the smuggling case.
He said, "CM Pinarayi Vijayan is playing a very dirty communal politics in the gold smuggling case.
He said y'day that Holy Quran and sentiments of minority (Muslims) are the main issues in Kerala.
He is trying to cover up the smuggling case with Holy Quran."
Police baton-charged Youth Congress workers who were staging a protest in Wayanad demanding resignation of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over the gold smuggling case. NIA has so far arraigned 25 persons as accused in the case. Of this, 20 have been arrested. On July 5, 30 kg gold worth Rs 14.82 crore, smuggled in a consignment camouflaged as diplomatic baggage, was busted by Customs in Thiruvananthapuram.
