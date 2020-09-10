Global  
 

‘Baseless…’: Anurag Kashyap denies actor Payal Ghosh’s sexual assault claims

Video Credit: HT Digital Content
Actor Payal Ghosh accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual assault.

She alleged that the incident happened during the making of Bombay velvet.

“When I met him for the first time at his place, he was very nice to me.

But during the second meeting at his place, he made me feel very uncomfortable.

The incident still haunts me.” However, Anurag took to twitter to deny all claims and called them baseless.

Meanwhile, Ghosh also got a response from the chairperson of National Commission for Women.

Rekha Sharma asked Ghosh to send her a detailed complaint on the matter.

Watch the full video for more details.


NCW to look into Payal Ghosh's allegation against Anurag Kashyap, says 'will take it to police' [Video]

NCW to look into Payal Ghosh's allegation against Anurag Kashyap, says 'will take it to police'

Speaking on actress Payal Ghosh's tweet on filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, National Commission for Women (NCW), Chairperson Rekha Sharma on September 20 said that she will look into the matter and will take it up to police. He said, "Last night I saw a tweet from Payal Ghosh where she alleged that Anurag Kashyap sexually harassed her in 2015. In its reply, I said that she has to send me a complaint after which we'll look into the matter and will take it up with police." Earlier, Payal has accused Kashyap of behaving inappropriately with her in a video that went viral. However, Kashyap denied all allegations made by Ghosh.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:01Published
If girl comes to meet you, doesn't mean she is available: Payal Ghosh to Anurag Kashyap [Video]

If girl comes to meet you, doesn't mean she is available: Payal Ghosh to Anurag Kashyap

Actress Payal Ghosh on September 20 sent a message to the filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, and said that if any girl comes to meet you; it doesn't mean that the girl is available to do anything with her. Payal statement comes after she accused Anurag for behaving inappropriately with her. However, Kashyap denied all allegations made by Ghosh.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:45Published

'Baseless': Kashyap on sexual abuse allegations

Anurag Kashyap took to his Twitter to respond to Payal Ghosh's sexual harassment accusations against...
IndiaTimes - Published Also reported by •Mid-DayBollywood Life


Actor Payal Ghosh accuses Anurag Kashyap of sexual assault; Kangana Ranaut comes out in her support

Actor Kangana Ranaut on Saturday came out in support of actor Payal Ghosh who accused filmmaker...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •Bollywood LifeIndiaTimesZee News


Anurag Kashyap rubbishes sexual harassment claims by actor Payal Ghosh

Refuting the claims, Kashyap said the video is a testimony of “how much truth and false” there...
Hindu - Published Also reported by •Bollywood Life



