‘Baseless…’: Anurag Kashyap denies actor Payal Ghosh’s sexual assault claims

Actor Payal Ghosh accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual assault.

She alleged that the incident happened during the making of Bombay velvet.

“When I met him for the first time at his place, he was very nice to me.

But during the second meeting at his place, he made me feel very uncomfortable.

The incident still haunts me.” However, Anurag took to twitter to deny all claims and called them baseless.

Meanwhile, Ghosh also got a response from the chairperson of National Commission for Women.

Rekha Sharma asked Ghosh to send her a detailed complaint on the matter.

