Hancock and Starmer arrive at Andrew Marr Show

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:05s - Published
Health Secretary Matt Hancock and Labour leader Keir Starmer arrive at the Andrew Marr Show on Sunday morning.

Mr Hancock said the nation was at a "tipping point" in the Covid-19 pandemic and warned more restrictions would be brought in unless everyone followed the rules.

Report by Alibhaiz.

