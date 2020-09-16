Hancock and Starmer arrive at Andrew Marr Show

Health Secretary Matt Hancock and Labour leader Keir Starmer arrive at the Andrew Marr Show on Sunday morning.

Mr Hancock said the nation was at a "tipping point" in the Covid-19 pandemic and warned more restrictions would be brought in unless everyone followed the rules.

Report by Alibhaiz.

