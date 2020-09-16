Hancock and Starmer arrive at Andrew Marr Show

Health Secretary Matt Hancock says he is "strengthening support" for social care amid a rise in coronavirus cases across the country. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Health Secretary Matt Hancock says national action is the "very last line of defence" against coronavirus, but as cases accelerate he says this is a "serious moment for the whole country".
Labour leader Keir Starmer visits Walsall Football Club to learn about its community work during the pandemic, and discuss its efforts to reopen sports stadium in a Covid-secure way.
Sir Keir Starmer says the government hasn't got sufficient control over the coronavirus situation and has urged the Prime Minister to hold a COBRA meeting. The Labour leader accused the government of asking the public to return to work and school but not holding up its side of the bargain, leaving a testing system that is not fit for purpose.
Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer has made his first in-person visit to Scotland, visiting the University of Edinburgh's Queen's Medical Research Institute. Mr Starmer made the journey after spending days in isolation awaiting Covid-19 test results for one of his children, which came back negative yesterday.
Labour's deputy leader Angela Rayner has attacked government failings in the coronavirus testing system at today's PMQs, opening her statement with a "note from someone called Keir" - referring to Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer, who has been self-isolating for several days while awaiting Covid-19 test results. Prime Minister Boris Johnson defended the system, claiming the UK tested more people per capita than any other European nation.
Labour’s Angela Rayner says the Prime Minister “can’t deliver on his promises”on testing. Boris Johnson responds by claiming the government has deliveredthe ”most thorough going testing regime anywhere in Europe”
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:17Published
Fireworks are expected in the Rajya Sabha on the three contentious agriculture reform bills and the Rajya Sabha takes them up today. The numbers are in BJP's favour in the upper house even as NDA partner Akali Dal opposes them. Meanwhile, PM Modi is likely to hold a review meeting with CMs of seven states on the Covid-19 situation. Catch up with the latest headlines on editorji's Sunday news wrap.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 06:13Published
Varanasi's famous Sankat Mochan Temple re-opened for devotees after 183 days on September 20. The temple was shut due to COVID-19, now it is open for devotees with COVID precautionary measures. Only 10 devotees are allowed entry at a time and wearing mask is mandatory.Meanwhile, the total number of active cases in Uttar Pradesh has reached 67,825.
Selena Gomez is using this time of quarantine to focus on how she can make a difference in the wider world, even from the comfort of her own home. Earlier this month, during an interview on Variety and iHeart's podcast, "The Big Ticket," Gomez shared that this time alone has allowed her to have "the opportunity to learn a lot about my country in ways that I never have before.
Hundreds from a group calling themselves 'Resist and Act' have gathered in central London to rally against Covid-19 vaccines and public health restrictions.
Scuffles broke out between protesters and police, after the crowds formed human blockades opposite the officers to stop them from making arrests.
Two people have been killed and 14 have been left injured after a mass shooting in Rochester, New York state.
The attack happened at a gathering of about 100 people, which police said was breaking Covid-19 restrictions.
Interim Police Chief Mark Simmons added none of those wounded are believed to have sustained life-threatening injuries.
This comes after Rochester Police Department was rocked by the suffocation death of Daniel Prude.