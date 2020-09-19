Global  
 

Maratha Kranti Morcha stages protest against SC's stay order on reservation

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:28s - Published
Members of Maratha Community staged protest in Lalbaug area against Supreme Court's stay order on Maratha reservation.

Social distancing norms also being followed during protest.

"We have demanded that the stay should be lifted and our children must not be left without jobs and education," said Rajan Ghag, Convener of Maratha Kranti Morcha.

"In such pandemic situation, we have taken risk of protesting because we don't want that our children should suffer but while coming on roads," Rajan Ghag added.

Meanwhile, around 20 to 22 protests took place in different parts of Mumbai city.


Maratha Kranti Morcha Maratha Kranti Morcha silent rallies organized by the Maratha community


Supreme Court of the United States Supreme Court of the United States Highest court in the United States

Mumbai Mumbai Megacity in Maharashtra, India

