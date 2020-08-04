Global  
 

£10,000 fines for breaching self-isolation rule

A look at the new fines that come in on September 28 for breaching the ruleson self-isolating.

People in England who refuse an order to self-isolate willface fines of up to £10,000, the Government has warned amid deepening concernat the sharp upsurge in coronavirus infections.

In a significant toughening upof the regulations, ministers will impose a new legal duty on people to self-isolate if they test positive for the disease or are told to do so by NHS Testand Trace after coming into contact with someone with the virus.


