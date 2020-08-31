|
US secretary of state ends Latin America tour focusing on Maduro
US secretary of state ends Latin America tour focusing on Maduro
Mike Pompeo, on a tour of Latina America, says President Nicolas Maduro is destroying his country and must go.
