Matt Hancock: I would report my neighbour

Health Secretary Matt Hancock and Labour leader Keir Starmer arrive at the Andrew Marr Show on Sunday morning.
Mr Hancock said the nation was at a "tipping point" in the Covid-19 pandemic and warned more restrictions would be brought in unless everyone followed the rules.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock says he is "strengthening support" for social care amid a rise in coronavirus cases across the country.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock says national action is the "very last line of defence" against coronavirus, but as cases accelerate he says this is a "serious moment for the whole country".
UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock was seen arriving at Parliament in London on Thursday (September 17), where he is expected to update MPs on new coronavirus restrictions being imposed in the north-east