Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Matt Hancock: I would report my neighbour

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:49s - Published
Matt Hancock: I would report my neighbour

Matt Hancock: I would report my neighbour

Health Secretary Matt Hancock says he would report a neighbour who breachedself-isolation rules, as the Government introduces new fines for those whorefuse to quarantine.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Matt Hancock Matt Hancock British Conservative politician

Hancock and Starmer arrive at Andrew Marr Show [Video]

Hancock and Starmer arrive at Andrew Marr Show

Health Secretary Matt Hancock and Labour leader Keir Starmer arrive at the Andrew Marr Show on Sunday morning. Mr Hancock said the nation was at a "tipping point" in the Covid-19 pandemic and warned more restrictions would be brought in unless everyone followed the rules. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:05Published
Health Secretary 'strengthening support' for social care [Video]

Health Secretary 'strengthening support' for social care

Health Secretary Matt Hancock says he is "strengthening support" for social care amid a rise in coronavirus cases across the country. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:14Published
Hancock: Last line of defence is national action [Video]

Hancock: Last line of defence is national action

Health Secretary Matt Hancock says national action is the "very last line of defence" against coronavirus, but as cases accelerate he says this is a "serious moment for the whole country". Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:10Published
Hancock: 'National lockdown last line of defence' [Video]

Hancock: 'National lockdown last line of defence'

Speaking on BBC Breakfast, Health Secretary Matt Hancock says that a nationallockdown is the last line of defence against a potential second wave of thecoronavirus.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:46Published

Related news from verified sources

Matt Hancock’s comments on testing deemed ‘dangerous’ by Sage group member

Health Secretary Matt Hancock’s suggestion that there has been a surge in people seeking...
Belfast Telegraph - Published

Fury and confusion as Matt Hancock appeared to announce pub ban for Birmingham

Fury and confusion as Matt Hancock appeared to announce pub ban for Birmingham There was a furious reaction after Health Secretary Matt Hancock appeared to impose stricter lockdown...
Tamworth Herald - Published

Will there be a second national lockdown? Health Secretary Matt Hancock gives new update

Heath Secretary Matt Hancock has refused to rule out the possibility of a second national lockdown...
Hereford Times - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

UK Health Secretary arrives at Parliament ahead of announcement on new coronavirus restrictions [Video]

UK Health Secretary arrives at Parliament ahead of announcement on new coronavirus restrictions

UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock was seen arriving at Parliament in London on Thursday (September 17), where he is expected to update MPs on new coronavirus restrictions being imposed in the north-east

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:43Published
Hancock announces an extra £540m for the adult social care infection control fund [Video]

Hancock announces an extra £540m for the adult social care infection control fund

Matt Hancock has announced that the adult social care infection control fundwill be extended for six months and receive an extra £540 million. The HealthSecretary was giving a statement in the House..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:30Published
Hancock announces new restrictions for the North East [Video]

Hancock announces new restrictions for the North East

Health Secretary Matt Hancock announces new restrictions in north-east Englandfrom September 18. They will include a ban on residents socialising with otherpeople outside their own households, table..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:04Published