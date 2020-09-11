Matt Hancock: I would report my neighbour

Health Secretary Matt Hancock says he would report a neighbour who breachedself-isolation rules, as the Government introduces new fines for those whorefuse to quarantine.



💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions Matt Hancock British Conservative politician Hancock and Starmer arrive at Andrew Marr Show



Health Secretary Matt Hancock and Labour leader Keir Starmer arrive at the Andrew Marr Show on Sunday morning. Mr Hancock said the nation was at a "tipping point" in the Covid-19 pandemic and warned more restrictions would be brought in unless everyone followed the rules. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn Credit: ODN Duration: 01:05 Published now Health Secretary 'strengthening support' for social care



Health Secretary Matt Hancock says he is "strengthening support" for social care amid a rise in coronavirus cases across the country. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn Credit: ODN Duration: 01:14 Published now Hancock: Last line of defence is national action



Health Secretary Matt Hancock says national action is the "very last line of defence" against coronavirus, but as cases accelerate he says this is a "serious moment for the whole country". Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn Credit: ODN Duration: 01:10 Published now Hancock: 'National lockdown last line of defence'



Speaking on BBC Breakfast, Health Secretary Matt Hancock says that a nationallockdown is the last line of defence against a potential second wave of thecoronavirus. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:46 Published now