Johnson and Starmer arrive at Battle of Britain service

Health Secretary Matt Hancock and Labour leader Keir Starmer arrive at the Andrew Marr Show on Sunday morning.
Mr Hancock said the nation was at a "tipping point" in the Covid-19 pandemic and warned more restrictions would be brought in unless everyone followed the rules.
Labour leader Keir Starmer visits Walsall Football Club to learn about its community work during the pandemic, and discuss its efforts to reopen sports stadium in a Covid-secure way.
Sir Keir Starmer says the government hasn't got sufficient control over the coronavirus situation and has urged the Prime Minister to hold a COBRA meeting. The Labour leader accused the government of asking the public to return to work and school but not holding up its side of the bargain, leaving a testing system that is not fit for purpose.

Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer has made his first in-person visit to Scotland, visiting the University of Edinburgh's Queen's Medical Research Institute. Mr Starmer made the journey after spending days in isolation awaiting Covid-19 test results for one of his children, which came back negative yesterday.
Tributes and commemorations will take place across the UK on Tuesday to markthe 80th anniversary of the Battle of Britain, despite limitations caused bythe coronavirus crisis. Special exhibitions from the Imperial War Museum, aradar-based light show and the addition of several “unusual” new sites to theNational Heritage List will celebrate the contributions of those involved. TheBattle of Britain was a major air campaign fought in the skies over the UK in1940 and was the first battle in history fought entirely in the air.
Labour's deputy leader Angela Rayner has attacked government failings in the coronavirus testing system at today's PMQs, opening her statement with a "note from someone called Keir" - referring to Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer, who has been self-isolating for several days while awaiting Covid-19 test results. Prime Minister Boris Johnson defended the system, claiming the UK tested more people per capita than any other European nation.
Selena Gomez is using this time of quarantine to focus on how she can make a difference in the wider world, even from the comfort of her own home. Earlier this month, during an interview on Variety and iHeart's podcast, "The Big Ticket," Gomez shared that this time alone has allowed her to have "the opportunity to learn a lot about my country in ways that I never have before.
Hundreds from a group calling themselves 'Resist and Act' have gathered in central London to rally against Covid-19 vaccines and public health restrictions.
Scuffles broke out between protesters and police, after the crowds formed human blockades opposite the officers to stop them from making arrests.