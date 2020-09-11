Farm bills: Congress, TMC think they are 'Badshahs', says Pralhad Joshi on ruckus in Rajya Sabha

Agriculture bills will turn farmers into slaves: DMK in Rajya Sabha



Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Ram Gopal Yadav on September 20 said that the Central government is rushing with the agricultural bills and alleged that it did not even consult any farmers association on the issue. "They are bringing bills related to agricultural sectors on which over 60 per cent population of the country depend upon, but it appears that there is a compulsion that the ruling party does not want a debate or discussion on these Bills. They are only rushing through these bills. You have not even consulted any farmers association. You have not discussed even with RSS'S Majdoor Kisan Sangh," Yadav said during a discussion on two agriculture Bills in the Rajya Sabha. Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP TKS Elangovan also opposed the bill and said that the bills on agriculture sector reform will turn farmers into slaves. "Farmers who contribute at least 20 per cent to the total GDP of the country, will be turned into slaves by this bill. This bill will not help farmers. It will kill the farmers and make them a commodity," Elangovan said in the Rajya Sabha.

