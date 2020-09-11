Farm bills: Congress, TMC think they are 'Badshahs', says Pralhad Joshi on ruckus in Rajya Sabha

The opposition parties are going to oppose the new agriculture bills in Rajya Sabha today. Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) Member of Parliamment (MP), TKS Elangovan said, "This bill is anti-farmer, we will definitely oppose the bill in Rajya Sabha". "Government is throwing the farmers at the mercy of co-operates. We are opposed to these bills," said KK Ragesh, Communist Party of India (Marxist) Member of Parliament. "This is very clear that this government's motive is to destroy our farmers and help the corporate sector. Our party has decided to oppose agriculture bills. Government has to reconsider the bills, at least they should have sent it to select committee," Congress MP KC Venugopal
Congress Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament Ahmed Patel attacked BJP-led Modi government saying that farm bills passed in Rajya Sabha goes against democratic processes and amounts to killing democracy. "This day will go down in history as 'black day'. The way these bills have been passed goes against democratic processes and amounts to killing democracy. 12 opposition parties have moved a no-confidence motion against Rajya Sabha Dy Chairman," said Patel.
Farmer of Moradabad and Gorakhpur are optimistic about the agriculture bills. UP framers said these bills will give them new opportunities. In Madhya Pradesh also farmers accepted the reform. Rajya Sabha passed the Farmers' and Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020.
Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Ram Gopal Yadav on September 20 said that the Central government is rushing with the agricultural bills and alleged that it did not even consult any farmers association on the issue. "They are bringing bills related to agricultural sectors on which over 60 per cent population of the country depend upon, but it appears that there is a compulsion that the ruling party does not want a debate or discussion on these Bills. They are only rushing through these bills. You have not even consulted any farmers association. You have not discussed even with RSS'S Majdoor Kisan Sangh," Yadav said during a discussion on two agriculture Bills in the Rajya Sabha. Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP TKS Elangovan also opposed the bill and said that the bills on agriculture sector reform will turn farmers into slaves. "Farmers who contribute at least 20 per cent to the total GDP of the country, will be turned into slaves by this bill. This bill will not help farmers. It will kill the farmers and make them a commodity," Elangovan said in the Rajya Sabha.
