1,000 fans attend Parma-Napoli match as Italy ease COVID restrictions

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 01:34s - Published
1,000 fans attend Parma-Napoli match as Italy ease COVID restrictions

1,000 fans attend Parma-Napoli match as Italy ease COVID restrictions

A crowd of 1,000 soccer fans are allowed to watch Parma v Napoli - Sunday is the first day fans are allowed to watch sports events in Italy since COVID-19 restrictions were introduced.


