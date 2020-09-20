Global  
 

Payal Ghosh makes shocking allegations against Anurag Kashyap, says it still haunts her | Oneindia

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:16s - Published
Actor Payal Ghosh alleges that Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap sexually assaulted her.

She said that 'He made me feel uncomfortable.

I felt bad about it, whatever happened shouldn't have happened.

If someone approaches you for work,it doesn't mean the person is prepared for anything.'

Meanwhile Anurag Kashyap has dismissed all allegations levelled against him calling them baseless.


Anand Kumar hits out at Payal's allegations

Payal Ghosh has accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual misconduct, revealing in an interview that...
IndiaTimes - Published


