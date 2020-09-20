Payal Ghosh makes shocking allegations against Anurag Kashyap, says it still haunts her | Oneindia

Actor Payal Ghosh alleges that Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap sexually assaulted her.

She said that 'He made me feel uncomfortable.

I felt bad about it, whatever happened shouldn't have happened.

If someone approaches you for work,it doesn't mean the person is prepared for anything.'

Meanwhile Anurag Kashyap has dismissed all allegations levelled against him calling them baseless.