Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

TikTok avoids shutdown

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 01:40s - Published
TikTok avoids shutdown

TikTok avoids shutdown

[NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday he supported a deal in principle that would allow TikTok to continue to operate in the United States, even as it appeared to conflict with his earlier order for China's ByteDance to divest the video app.

Emer McCarthy reports.

Donald Trump said Saturday (September 19) he supported a deal in principle that would allow popular video sharing app TikTok to continue to operate in the United States, even as it appeared to conflict with his earlier order for China's ByteDance to divest.

ByteDance was racing to avoid a crackdown on TikTok after the U.S. Commerce Department said on Friday (September 18) it would block new downloads and updates to the app from Sunday (September 20).

U.S. officials had expressed concern that the personal data of as many as 100 million American users were being passed on to the Chinese government.

Trump signed an executive order last month giving ByteDance 90 days to sell TikTok.

The deal announced on Saturday, however, is structured as a partnership rather than a divestment.

"So, everybody will be happy.

It's a severance.

It'll continue to be named TikTok as it was all along.

And that's it.

That's it.

So, I can say that I have given the deal my blessing.

If they get it done, that's great.

If they don't, that's OK, too.

But, it's a great deal for America and uh - very interesting." Trump said TikTok will be owned by a new company, TikTok Global, and will be headquartered in the United States.

Oracle will take a 12.5% stake in TikTok Global and store all its U.S. user data on its cloud to comply with national security requirements.

Retail giant Walmart said it would take a 7.5% stake.




You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

The Supreme Court Vacancy After Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Death: Live Updates

 In emotional displays, thousands honored Justice Ginsburg and vowed to protect her legacy. President Trump said the nominee “will be a woman,” and pressed to..
NYTimes.com

TikTok TikTok Video-sharing application

Trump touts 'fantastic' TikTok deal with Walmart and Oracle

 President Donald Trump said Saturday he had approved a deal allowing Silicon Valley giant Oracle to become the data partner for TikTok to avert a shutdown of the..
WorldNews

ByteDance Chinese multinational internet technology company

TikTok Files Complaint Against Trump Administration [Video]

TikTok Files Complaint Against Trump Administration

Although the clock is ticking, pardon the pun, TikTok is not going down without a fight. Per Bloomberg and Reuters, the video-sharing app and its Chinese parent company, Bytedance, filed a complaint in a Washington federal court on Friday aiming to block the Trump administration’s upcoming ban, which is set to take effect on Sept. 20. The ban, announced by the Commerce Department earlier that day, will prevent any new downloads or updates to the app in the U.S.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published

Oracle Corporation Oracle Corporation American multinational computer technology corporation

TikTok Apparently Saved as Trump OKs Last-Minute Oracle-Walmart Deal

 TikTok users around the U.S. are probably sighing with relief, 'cause President Trump appears to now be cool with the social media app partnering up with Oracle..
TMZ.com

TikTok: Trump says Oracle deal for video app 'has my blessing'

 The president says the bid by Oracle and Walmart would protect the data of TikTok users in the US.
BBC News

United States Department of Commerce United States Department of Commerce United States federal government executive department

Trump gives "blessing" to U.S. TikTok partnership

 The president's support for a deal comes just a day after the Commerce Department announced restrictions could eventually make it nearly impossible for Americans..
CBS News

TikTok files last-minute lawsuit against Trump administration to stave off looming ban

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

TikTok and parent company ByteDance filed a lawsuit late Friday against the Trump administration to try to..
The Verge

Walmart Walmart American multinational retailer

Related news from verified sources

Trump touts 'fantastic' TikTok deal with Walmart and Oracle

Trump touts 'fantastic' TikTok deal with Walmart and Oracle President Donald Trump said Saturday he had approved a deal allowing Silicon Valley giant Oracle to...
WorldNews - Published

China prefers TikTok shutdown to forced sale - Reuters


SeekingAlpha - Published

Report: China Indicates It Would Accept a U.S. Shutdown of TikTok

That country's government prefers a potential U.S. blackout to a "forced" sale.
Motley Fool - Published


Tweets about this

mingcalls

Ming Zhao If Tiktok avoids shutdown by using $orcl as a “babysitter” for data security, it means a big concession by Trump. G… https://t.co/X7Egj3ytv9 6 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Trump sets deadline for TikTok sale or shutdown [Video]

Trump sets deadline for TikTok sale or shutdown

President Donald Trump has set a deadline of September 15 for TikTok, thepopular Chinese-owned video app, to be sold to a US company or he will shut itdown in the States. He predicted a deal would be..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:52Published