Political Battle Underway Following Death Of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 01:51s - Published
Political Battle Underway Following Death Of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg
CBS4's Natalie Brand reports Senate leaders are at odds over whether the seat should be filled before the election.
