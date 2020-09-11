Global  
 

Tracking the tropics - 9/20/20

Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 00:56s - Published
Tracking the tropics - 9/20/20
The latest look at Tropical Storm Beta and the tropics in general.

Study reveals impact of centuries of human activity in American tropics

The devastating effects of human activity on wildlife in the American tropics over the last 500 years...
Science Daily - Published

Humans have been degrading the American tropics for 500 years

Humans have been degrading the American tropics for 500 years Washington DC (UPI) Sep 15, 2020 New research suggests human activities have damaged ecosystems...
Terra Daily - Published

Tracking The Tropics: Wave Will Make For Wet Weekend, Paulette & Rene Expected To Strengthen

A tropical wave will make for a wet weekend in South Florida while tropical storms Paulette and Rene...
cbs4.com - Published


