Mike Norvell tests positive for coronavirus, will miss Miami game

Florida State head coach Mike Norvell has tested positive for the coronavirus.

COACH MIKE (NOR-VELL) NORVELLSAYS HE HAS TESTED POSITIVEFOR THE CORONAVIRUS.

THEFIRST-YEAR COACH WILL MISSNEXT WEEKEND'S GAME AT MIAMI.NORVELL SAID HE WAS NEGATIVEIN HIS PREVIOUS TWO TESTSEARLIER THIS WEEK BUT TESTEDPOSITIVE FRIDAY.

THE COACHSAID HIS WIFE AND DAUGHTERHAVE TESTED NEGATIVE BUT AREQUARANTINING.

FSU ATHLETICDIRECTOR DAVID COBURN SAIDNORVELL IS ISOLATED FROM THETEAM AND UNIVERSITY STAFF ISCONDUCTING CONTACT TRACING.YOU CAN FI