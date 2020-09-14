We failed to manage both COVID and economy: Shashi Tharoor in Lok Sabha

Congress leader and Thiruvananthapuram Member of Parliament Shashi Tharoor on September 20 hit out at the Central government over the COVID-19 handling and management of the economy.

"We have the worst of both worlds.

We have neither managed to limit the spread of the virus nor have we managed to keep the economy afloat.

GDP for the first time in 41 years has actually shrunk," said Tharoor in Lok Sabha.