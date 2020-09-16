What happened in Rajya Sabha is shameful: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on September 20 condemned the misconduct of some MPs in the upper house and called it unfortunate and shameful.
"What happened in Rajya Sabha today was saddening, unfortunate and shameful.
It is the responsibility of the ruling side to enable discussions in the House but it is also the duty of the Opposition to maintain decorum," said Singh while addressing a media briefing in New Delhi.
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the new National Education Policy has revolutionary changes and focuses on the youth. Addressing a national webinar on creating awareness on National Education Policy, 2020, the senior Minister said, "The mother tongue and local language have been given importance in the new education policy. Our mother tongue is not only a way of expression but also an easy medium to learn." "We are one of the youngest countries in the world. Our youth is the power through which we can achieve the biggest of targets. Identifying this power, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has laid emphasis on youth in all fields," he added. The Union Cabinet on July 29 approved National Education Policy 2020 bringing major reforms in higher education
IMA slams Centre for 'abandoning' docs who died fighting Covid. Rajnath may answer Oppn questions on China in RS. Jaya Bachchan Vs Jaya Prada over drugs issue. And wishing are pouring in for PM on his 70th b'day. All the news and updates for you in this editorji playlist.
Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani on September 20 condemned ruckus of some MPs and called it a saddening incident. "The kind of attack on the Chair of Deputy Chairman, is saddening incident. Is it befitting to the politics of this nation? Is it right to go and break the mice at a chair on which not only Deputy Chairman but also the Vice President of the nation sits?" said Irani.
Mega protests by farmers were seen on the day the Parliament's Upper House cleared two of three contentious agriculture-related bills. The Rajya Sabha passed the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020. The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020 could not be taken up. Meanwhile, farmers - especially in Punjab and Haryana - blocked roads and highways, took out tractor rallies, and sat on dharnas, to oppose the new legislation which they believe will render the minimum support price (MSP) scheme ineffective and leave them at the mercy of big farmers and corporates. Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the government's outreach, and said that the MSP system is safe and the new legislations only aim to provide futuristic technology to farmers while freeing them from the grip of middlemen. However, there are some farmers who are not part of the agitation and support the bills. Watch the full video to know what they are saying.
National Investigative Agency (NIA) arrested nine Al Qaeda terrorists from West Bengal and Kerala. They are accused of being radicalised by a Pakistan-based Al Qaeda module. The men were radicalised on social media, motivated to undertake attacks at multiple places. They were arrested in raids carried out in Bengal’s Murshidabad and Kerala's Ernakulam. NIA nabbed Leu Yean Ahmed and Abu Sufiyan from West Bengal among others. From Kerala, the agency arrested three including Mosaraf Hossen and Murshid Hasan. Six of them were arrested in West Bengal while three were nabbed in Kerala. NIA informed that the Al Qaeda module was actively indulged in fundraising. A few gang members were planning to travel to New Delhi to procure arms and ammunition. NIA added that the arrests have pre-empted possible terrorist attacks in the country.
BJP Rajya Sabha MP Bhupender Yadav lashed out at opposition's behavior in the Rajya Sabha, earlier in the day on September 20 during the discussion of the agriculture bills. Yadav called it a shameful..
In Ambala, vegetable traders at grain mandi stop work as mark of protest in support of farmer over three agriculture reform bills. "Don't know why government is damaging a good system running between..