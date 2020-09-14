What happened in Rajya Sabha is shameful: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on September 20 condemned the misconduct of some MPs in the upper house and called it unfortunate and shameful.

"What happened in Rajya Sabha today was saddening, unfortunate and shameful.

It is the responsibility of the ruling side to enable discussions in the House but it is also the duty of the Opposition to maintain decorum," said Singh while addressing a media briefing in New Delhi.