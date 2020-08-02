Oscar the Alpaca becomes pitch invader

Play had to be stopped for 20 minutes during a football match in NorthYorkshire after an alpaca ran onto the pitch.

Footage of the elusive Oscar hasgone viral after he galloped into the game between Carlton Athletic and IlkleyTown on Saturday from a nearby farm.

The alpaca appeared five minutes beforehalf time and evaded attempts to usher it off the pitch for so long playerswere left feeling cold by the time play restarted.

Despite the delay, Ilkley,who play in the seventh tier of English football, went on to win the game 2-0with goals from Tom Fleming and Joe Chilaka.