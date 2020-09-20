It Could Be Biden Wochit Tech - Duration: 00:32s - Published 7 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:32s - Published It Could Be Biden (CNN) Poll of the week: A new ABC News/Washington Post poll from Minnesota finds Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden with a 57% to 41% lead over President Donald Trump among likely voters. Two other Minnesota polls released over the last few weeks by CBS News/YouGov and New York Times/Siena College have Biden up by nine points. What's the point: The Trump campaign has made a significant investment into turning Minnesota red, after Trump lost it by 1.5 points in 2016. 0

