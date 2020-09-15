Rajya Sabha episode a 'conspiracy' by BJP: Congress

The opposition parties are going to oppose the new agriculture bills in Rajya Sabha today. Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) Member of Parliamment (MP), TKS Elangovan said, "This bill is anti-farmer, we will definitely oppose the bill in Rajya Sabha". "Government is throwing the farmers at the mercy of co-operates. We are opposed to these bills," said KK Ragesh, Communist Party of India (Marxist) Member of Parliament. "This is very clear that this government's motive is to destroy our farmers and help the corporate sector. Our party has decided to oppose agriculture bills. Government has to reconsider the bills, at least they should have sent it to select committee," Congress MP KC Venugopal
While addressing in the Rajya Sabha during 2nd day of monsoon session, Congress' Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament, KC Venugopal spoke on Aircraft (Amendment) Bill 2020. He said, "Adani Group has won bids to operate and develop 6 airports. There is clear violation of norms in giving airports to a single private entity. Government ignored advice of some of its own ministries and departments." "Changes in norms enabled Adani Group to win all 6 bids," KC Venugopal added.
BJP Rajya Sabha MP Bhupender Yadav lashed out at opposition's behavior in the Rajya Sabha, earlier in the day on September 20 during the discussion of the agriculture bills. Yadav called it a shameful act and demanded an apology for the misconduct. Bhupender Yadav said, "It is unfortunate, especially tearing the ruling book, breaking the mic, standing on the tables, what kind of behavior is this, what kind of democracy is it? They should apologies for their misconduct in the house. It is a shameful act."
Congress Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament Ahmed Patel attacked BJP-led Modi government saying that farm bills passed in Rajya Sabha goes against democratic processes and amounts to killing democracy. "This day will go down in history as 'black day'. The way these bills have been passed goes against democratic processes and amounts to killing democracy. 12 opposition parties have moved a no-confidence motion against Rajya Sabha Dy Chairman," said Patel.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on September 20 condemned the misconduct of some MPs in the upper house and called it unfortunate and shameful. "What happened in Rajya Sabha today was saddening, unfortunate and shameful. It is the responsibility of the ruling side to enable discussions in the House but it is also the duty of the Opposition to maintain decorum," said Singh while addressing a media briefing in New Delhi.
Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani on September 20 condemned ruckus of some MPs and called it a saddening incident. "The kind of attack on the Chair of Deputy Chairman, is saddening incident. Is it befitting to the politics of this nation? Is it right to go and break the mice at a chair on which not only Deputy Chairman but also the Vice President of the nation sits?" said Irani.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on September 20 assured farmers that Minimum Support Price and Agricultural Produce Market Committee system are not going to end. "I am also a farmer and I want to assure farmers of the country that MSP (minimum support price) and APMC (Agricultural Produce Market Committee) systems are not going to end," said Singh.
