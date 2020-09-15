Rajya Sabha episode a 'conspiracy' by BJP: Congress

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal expressed disappointment over the senior ministers not condemning Deputy Chairman's behavior in their press conference on September 20.

He further claimed the Rajya Sabha ruckus to be a conspiracy, built by BJP leadership.

KC Venugopal said, "I saw the press conference by Rajnath Singh and 5 other Ministers.

They're justifying Deputy Chairman's action and attitude.

That was very unfortunate.

We expected decent reaction from senior Ministers.

They should've at least condemned the practice." "But they are justifying the Deputy Chairman, and the procedure.

It means today's entire episode was a conspiracy, built by BJP leadership.

They want to suppress the voice of farmers in the House," he added.