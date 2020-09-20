Payal Ghosh to lodge FIR against Anurag Kashyap: Actor's lawyer

Lawyer of actress Payal Gosh on September 20 said that she is going to file a complaint at Oshiwara Police Station on September 21 against filmmaker Anurag Kashyap.



Other News Mentions Payal Ghosh Indian actress 'Baseless…': Anurag Kashyap denies actor Payal Ghosh's sexual assault claims



Actor Payal Ghosh accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual assault. She alleged that the incident happened during the making of Bombay velvet. “When I met him for the first time at his place, he was very nice to me. But during the second meeting at his place, he made me feel very uncomfortable. The incident still haunts me.” However, Anurag took to twitter to deny all claims and called them baseless. Meanwhile, Ghosh also got a response from the chairperson of National Commission for Women. Rekha Sharma asked Ghosh to send her a detailed complaint on the matter. Watch the full video for more details. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:10 Published on September 20, 1632 NCW to look into Payal Ghosh's allegation against Anurag Kashyap, says 'will take it to police'



Speaking on actress Payal Ghosh's tweet on filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, National Commission for Women (NCW), Chairperson Rekha Sharma on September 20 said that she will look into the matter and will take it up to police. He said, "Last night I saw a tweet from Payal Ghosh where she alleged that Anurag Kashyap sexually harassed her in 2015. In its reply, I said that she has to send me a complaint after which we'll look into the matter and will take it up with police." Earlier, Payal has accused Kashyap of behaving inappropriately with her in a video that went viral. However, Kashyap denied all allegations made by Ghosh. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:01 Published now

Anurag Kashyap Indian filmmaker

