Payal Ghosh to lodge FIR against Anurag Kashyap: Actor's lawyer

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:10s - Published
Lawyer of actress Payal Gosh on September 20 said that she is going to file a complaint at Oshiwara Police Station on September 21 against filmmaker Anurag Kashyap.

"Payal Ghosh has decided to lodge an FIR against the accused.

We will file a complaint at Oshiwara Police Station tomorrow.

We are doing paperwork today.

She has decided that she will lodge FIR against Anurag Kashyap," said Payal Ghosh's Lawyer.


‘Baseless…’: Anurag Kashyap denies actor Payal Ghosh’s sexual assault claims [Video]

‘Baseless…’: Anurag Kashyap denies actor Payal Ghosh’s sexual assault claims

Actor Payal Ghosh accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual assault. She alleged that the incident happened during the making of Bombay velvet. “When I met him for the first time at his place, he was very nice to me. But during the second meeting at his place, he made me feel very uncomfortable. The incident still haunts me.” However, Anurag took to twitter to deny all claims and called them baseless. Meanwhile, Ghosh also got a response from the chairperson of National Commission for Women. Rekha Sharma asked Ghosh to send her a detailed complaint on the matter. Watch the full video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:10Published
NCW to look into Payal Ghosh's allegation against Anurag Kashyap, says 'will take it to police' [Video]

NCW to look into Payal Ghosh's allegation against Anurag Kashyap, says 'will take it to police'

Speaking on actress Payal Ghosh's tweet on filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, National Commission for Women (NCW), Chairperson Rekha Sharma on September 20 said that she will look into the matter and will take it up to police. He said, "Last night I saw a tweet from Payal Ghosh where she alleged that Anurag Kashyap sexually harassed her in 2015. In its reply, I said that she has to send me a complaint after which we'll look into the matter and will take it up with police." Earlier, Payal has accused Kashyap of behaving inappropriately with her in a video that went viral. However, Kashyap denied all allegations made by Ghosh.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:01Published

Actor Payal Ghosh accuses Anurag Kashyap of sexual assault; Kangana Ranaut comes out in her support

Actor Kangana Ranaut on Saturday came out in support of actor Payal Ghosh who accused filmmaker...
Mid-Day - Published

Payal Ghosh to file FIR against Kashyap

After accusing Anurag Kashyap of sexually harassing her back in 2014, actress Payal Ghosh has now...
IndiaTimes - Published

Anurag Kashyap rubbishes sexual harassment claims by actor Payal Ghosh

Refuting the claims, Kashyap said the video is a testimony of “how much truth and false” there...
Hindu - Published


Payal Ghosh makes shocking allegations against Anurag Kashyap, says it still haunts her | Oneindia [Video]

Payal Ghosh makes shocking allegations against Anurag Kashyap, says it still haunts her | Oneindia

Actor Payal Ghosh alleges that Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap sexually assaulted her. She said that 'He made me feel uncomfortable. I felt bad about it, whatever happened shouldn't have happened. If someone..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:16Published
Anurag Kashyap dismisses allegations levelled by Payal Ghosh | Oneindia News [Video]

Anurag Kashyap dismisses allegations levelled by Payal Ghosh | Oneindia News

Reacting sharply to the assault allegations levelled against him, Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has hit back at actor Payal Ghosh, saying that this is an attempt to silence him. Anurag Kashyap,..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:18Published
If girl comes to meet you, doesn't mean she is available: Payal Ghosh to Anurag Kashyap [Video]

If girl comes to meet you, doesn't mean she is available: Payal Ghosh to Anurag Kashyap

Actress Payal Ghosh on September 20 sent a message to the filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, and said that if any girl comes to meet you; it doesn't mean that the girl is available to do anything with her...

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:45Published