Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

At Minnesota Rally, Trump Gloats Police Shooting Of MSNBC Anchor Was 'A Beautiful Thing'

Video Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Duration: 00:35s - Published
At Minnesota Rally, Trump Gloats Police Shooting Of MSNBC Anchor Was 'A Beautiful Thing'

At Minnesota Rally, Trump Gloats Police Shooting Of MSNBC Anchor Was 'A Beautiful Thing'

Amid the protests in Minneapolis triggered by the death of George Floyd, MSNBC anchor Ali Velshi and his crew were fired upon by police in broad daylight.

On Friday, President Donald Trump chose to mock Velshi for being shot with a rubber bullet, although he mistakenly said he'd been hit with a tear gas canister.

At a political rally in Minnesota, Trump said the shooting, and the fact that the police did not assist Velshi afterwards, was 'a beautiful sight.'

He was down.

'My knee, my knee.


You Might Like


Tweets about this

MediagazerChat

Mediagazer Chatter RT @Ian_Fraser: Disgraceful. Trump gloats about MSNBC anchor @AliVelshi being hit in the knee by a rubber bullet (it wasn't "a canister of… 1 hour ago

Ian_Fraser

Ian Fraser Disgraceful. Trump gloats about MSNBC anchor @AliVelshi being hit in the knee by a rubber bullet (it wasn't "a cani… https://t.co/VVGpVpUkq6 20 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

'She just died?': Trump learns of Ginsburg's death on camera [Video]

'She just died?': Trump learns of Ginsburg's death on camera

President Donald Trump, informed by reporters after a rally about the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, said, "She was an amazing woman."

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:51Published
Biden, Trump Visit Minnesota On Friday [Video]

Biden, Trump Visit Minnesota On Friday

WCCO's David Schuman takes a look at the long lines in Bemidji awaiting a shuttle to get to President's Trump rally, while others gather in the city in support of Joe Biden, (3:35). WCCO 4 News at 5 -..

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 03:35Published
Tensions flare between pro and anti-Trump protesters outside rally venue in Philadelphia [Video]

Tensions flare between pro and anti-Trump protesters outside rally venue in Philadelphia

Police officers were seen standing in between anti-Trump protesters and the president's supporters to avoid any violent clashes in Philadelphia on Tuesday night (September 15). Footage shows the two..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 05:13Published