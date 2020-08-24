Analysis: In Just One Month, UK Facebook Users Tripled Engagement With Anti-Vaxxer Pages

British newspaper The Guardian analyzed user engagement with six popular anti-vaccination Facebook pages from July to August.

According to Business Insider, the number of users engaging with 'anti-vaxxer' content more than tripled during that period, from 12,000 to 42,000.

Facebook said the analysis wasn't reflective of the platform as a whole.

The social media platform added that it took down 7 million pieces of misinformation related to COVID-19 between April and June.