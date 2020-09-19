Bill Clinton: 'Superficially Hypocritical' Supreme Court Push

Global  
 

Washington (CNN) Former President Bill Clinton said Sunday it is "superficially hypocritical" for President Donald Trump and Senate Republicans to push to put a new justice on the Supreme Court before the November election.

I mean, (Senate Majority Leader) Mitch McConnell wouldn't give President (Barack) Obama's nominee, Merrick Garland, a hearing 10 months before the presidential election.

I think that, you know, both for Sen.

Both Trump and McConnell have said they want to quickly approve a new justice to fill the vacancy left by Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died Friday at the age of 87.


Justice Ginsburg was the second woman to sit on the Supreme Court. She was a nominee of former President Bill Clinton.

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died. The court announced that she passed due to complications of metastatic pancreas cancer. She was 87 years old.

