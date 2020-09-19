Bill Clinton: 'Superficially Hypocritical' Supreme Court Push

Washington (CNN) Former President Bill Clinton said Sunday it is "superficially hypocritical" for President Donald Trump and Senate Republicans to push to put a new justice on the Supreme Court before the November election.

I mean, (Senate Majority Leader) Mitch McConnell wouldn't give President (Barack) Obama's nominee, Merrick Garland, a hearing 10 months before the presidential election.

I think that, you know, both for Sen.

Both Trump and McConnell have said they want to quickly approve a new justice to fill the vacancy left by Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died Friday at the age of 87.