Cordell Broadus, rapper Snoop Dogg son, opens clothing store in Cannery Row

Snoop Dogg Tweet Cordell Broadus, rapper Snoop Dogg's son, opens clothing store in Cannery Row - KSBW Monterey https://t.co/IoYlRgBVXa 3 minutes ago
Snoop Dogg, Rosario Dawson & More Set to Judge TBS Talent Competition | THR NewsTBS is adding a talent competition to its roster — and it's not looking for the next great singer or comedian.
Snoop Dogg unveils gin lineSnoop Dogg has launched a gin line 26 years after the debut of his signature track Gin & Juice.
Snoop Dogg Discusses COVID-19 With Inglewood Mayor, LA County Public Health Director Barbara FerrerThe rapper led the discussion with the two public officials to raise awareness of the virus and how to stay safe. Tina Patel reports.