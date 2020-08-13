Global  
 

Black Americans Don't Invest As Much As Whites Do, And The Reasons Are Complex

While the investing gap between black and white Americans is narrowing, it's still significant.

What's more, there is no one single reason for discrepancy.

In 2015, 67% of black households earning $50,000 or more invested in stocks or mutual funds, versus 86% of similar white households.

And according to Business Insider, Duke University researchers say the median black household holds just 10% of the wealth of the median white household.


