Mourinho excited to have Bale - 'one of the best in Europe'

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho is very happy with the signings of Gareth Bale and Sergio Reguilon but the Portuguese says he wants more players before the transfer window closes.


Spurs manager Jose Mourinho describes new signing Gareth Bale as one of the'top players in Europe' and says he is a great addition but the team is notyet complete.

Jose Mourinho had doubts over Tanguy Ndombele’s attitude but says he has fullbelief in him now after the Frenchman rescued Spurs from an embarrassing nightin the Europa League.

Jose Mourinho refuses to be drawn into speculation linking Gareth Bale with a return to Tottenham Hotspur from Real Madrid.

'When new signing completes puzzle, it's great for the team' - Mourinho won't speculate on Bale

 Manager Jose Mourinho refuses to speculate on Tottenham being in talks with Gareth Bale, and describes his squad as a puzzle.
31-year-old Gareth Bale returns to Spurs from Real Madrid seven years after hemoved in the opposite direction in a then world-record transfer.

Tottenham Hotspur confirm the signing of winger Gareth Bale from Spanish champions Real Madrid.

Gareth Bale: Tottenham re-sign Real Madrid forward on loan

 Wales forward Gareth Bale returns to Tottenham from Spanish champions Real Madrid on a season-long loan.
Son scores four as Spurs thrash Southampton

 Son Heung-min scores four goals in a stunning display as Tottenham secure their first Premier League win of the season by thrashing Southampton.
Son scores four in Tottenham win at Southampton

 Son Heung-min scores four goals in a stunning display as Tottenham secure their first Premier League win of the season by thrashing Southampton.
Tottenham sign defender Sergio Reguilon from Real Madrid

 Tottenham sign Spain defender Sergio Reguilon from Real Madrid on a five-year contract.
Reguilon at Spurs for medical - Thursday's football gossip

 Tottenham close to signing Real Madrid full-back, Everton target Chelsea and England defender, Manchester City seek another defender, plus more.
Liverpool sign Portugal forward Jota from Wolves

Liverpool sign Portugal forward Jota from Wolves

Liverpool complete the signing of Portugal forward Diogo Jota from Wolverhampton Wanderers on a long-term contract.

Hurricane season runs out of names, moves on to Greek alphabet

 Forecasters are forced to use the Greek alphabet for subtropical storm Alpha, which is bearing down on Portugal.
Microsoft will have more than 150 xCloud games when it launches tomorrow

 Microsoft is revealing today that the company will have more than 150 games to stream through its Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription service tomorrow. Known..
Killer whales ramming boats in Spain and Portugal leave scientists baffled

 Killer whales have been ramming yachts and boats and injuring sailors off the coast of Portugal and Spain.Scientists cannot explain what is causing this sudden..
Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho has refused to comment on the club’s attemptsto re-sign Gareth Bale. The PA news agency understands the Real Madridwinger’s representatives are working on a deal to..

