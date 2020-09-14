|
|
|
Mourinho excited to have Bale - 'one of the best in Europe'
|
You Might Like
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Jose Mourinho hails Bale 'top player in Europe'
Spurs manager Jose Mourinho describes new signing Gareth Bale as one of the'top players in Europe' and says he is a great addition but the team is notyet complete.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:50Published
Tottenham sign Bale on loan
Tottenham Hotspur confirm the signing of winger Gareth Bale from Spanish champions Real Madrid.
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 08:04Published
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|