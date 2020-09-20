Navalny Rejoices: 'I'm A Guy Whose Legs Are Shaking When He Walks Up The Stairs'

Russian opposition politician Alexey Navalny is still unable to pour himself a glass of water, or use his phone properly.

However, CNN reports the outspoken critic of the Kremlin says he is still on a 'clear road' towards recovering from his near-fatal poisoning.

I did not recognize people and did not understand how to talk.

Now I'm a guy whose legs are shaking when he walks up the stairs.