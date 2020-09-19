Trump administration declares sanctions on Iran 'restored' ahead of UN General Assembly

CNN reports Department of Health and Human Services Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs Michael Caputo was fond of sending nasty emails to employees. A close ally of President Donald Trump, Caputo repeatedly sent complaints about how the CDC was handling a media request to the agency's director. According to emails shared with CNN, it was in an apparent attempt to intimidate an agency communications official.
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden urged Senate Republicans not to vote on any candidate nominated to the Supreme Court as the November election approaches, calling his rival Donald Trump's plan an "exercise in raw political power."