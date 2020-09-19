Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump administration declares sanctions on Iran 'restored' ahead of UN General Assembly

Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 01:20s - Published
Trump administration declares sanctions on Iran 'restored' ahead of UN General Assembly

Trump administration declares sanctions on Iran 'restored' ahead of UN General Assembly

Mike Pompeo has said that UN sanctions on Iran are restored in a move that most other countries consider illegal.View on euronews


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump Appointee On Leave After Facebook Livestream Rant Liked Sending Nastygrams To CDC [Video]

Trump Appointee On Leave After Facebook Livestream Rant Liked Sending Nastygrams To CDC

CNN reports Department of Health and Human Services Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs Michael Caputo was fond of sending nasty emails to employees. A close ally of President Donald Trump, Caputo repeatedly sent complaints about how the CDC was handling a media request to the agency's director. According to emails shared with CNN, it was in an apparent attempt to intimidate an agency communications official.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:45Published

Trump Says He May Ink Executive Order to Stop Biden From Running in November Election

 POTUS has repeatedly hinted that “sleepy” Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden is mentally unfit to be at the helm of the US, while the former vice..
WorldNews

Trump Supporter Convoy Scream 'White Power' Through North Carolina

 Shortly before President Trump's North Carolina rally, a group of his supporters were rolling deep and screaming racist rhetoric in the streets, not too far from..
TMZ.com
Trump's plan 'exercise in raw political power' -Biden [Video]

Trump's plan 'exercise in raw political power' -Biden

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden urged Senate Republicans not to vote on any candidate nominated to the Supreme Court as the November election approaches, calling his rival Donald Trump's plan an "exercise in raw political power."

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:47Published

United Nations General Assembly United Nations General Assembly Principal organ of the United Nations

Virtual edition of UN General Assembly to see record participation of world leaders: Antonio Guterres

 The virtual edition of the United Nations General Assembly will see a record number of Heads of State and Government address the high-level week through..
WorldNews

Malala says 20 million more girls may not return to schools even after Covid-19

 ISLAMABAD: Malala Yousafzai, the youngest Nobel Peace Prize winner, has said that as many as 20 million more girls may not return to schools even after the..
WorldNews

U.N. showdown looms over Iran sanctions

 The Trump administration's push to end the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran comes to a head this weekend at the United Nations, where allies and adversaries argue the..
WorldNews

Mike Pompeo Mike Pompeo 70th U.S. Secretary of State and former director of the C.I.A.

US secretary of state ends Latin America tour focusing on Maduro [Video]

US secretary of state ends Latin America tour focusing on Maduro

Mike Pompeo, on a tour of Latina America, says President Nicolas Maduro is destroying his country and must go.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:09Published
US Secretary of State urges Venezuelan president to leave office [Video]

US Secretary of State urges Venezuelan president to leave office

Mike Pompeo delivered his unequivocal message while visiting Suriname, Guyana, Brazil and Colombia.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 01:14Published

Related news from verified sources

U.N. showdown looms over Iran sanctions

U.N. showdown looms over Iran sanctions The Trump administration's push to end the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran comes to a head this weekend...
WorldNews - Published


Tweets about this

Marja66138357

Marja Koželj Trump administration declares sanctions on Iran 'restored' ahead of UN General Assembly https://t.co/UI7hS8o6XW 11 minutes ago

GGevirtz

GG ❤🇺🇸❤ 🌊😷 Mike Pompeo has said that UN sanctions on Iran are restored in a move that most other countries consider illegal. https://t.co/272RibdtrA 24 minutes ago

sweetsgrandma

#BidenHarris2020 grandmother-sweets I DISSENT RT @euronews: Mike Pompeo has said that UN sanctions on Iran are restored in a move that most other countries consider illegal. https://t.c… 3 hours ago

Notinews9

Notinews9 Trump administration declares sanctions on Iran 'restored' ahead of UN General Assembly https://t.co/SaeL2VACxu 3 hours ago

Archaeologist03

Warrior Grandma Drumpf “administration declared that UN sanctions on Iran have been restored in a move viewed as illegal by most ot… https://t.co/kOTNoWRrmx 3 hours ago

masteradrian

masteradrian Mike Pompeo has said that UN sanctions on Iran are restored in a move that most other countries consider illegal. https://t.co/k4zy6wgL7k 3 hours ago

financeandKM

Carlos Gonçalves Mike Pompeo has said that UN sanctions on Iran are restored in a move that most other countries consider illegal. https://t.co/kJnRtqrueu 4 hours ago

euronews

euronews Mike Pompeo has said that UN sanctions on Iran are restored in a move that most other countries consider illegal. https://t.co/aCws46LV9m 7 hours ago