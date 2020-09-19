Trump administration declares sanctions on Iran 'restored' ahead of UN General Assembly

Mike Pompeo has said that UN sanctions on Iran are restored in a move that most other countries consider illegal.View on euronews

US Secretary of State urges Venezuelan president to leave office Mike Pompeo delivered his unequivocal message while visiting Suriname, Guyana, Brazil and Colombia.

US secretary of state ends Latin America tour focusing on Maduro Mike Pompeo, on a tour of Latina America, says President Nicolas Maduro is destroying his country and must go.

Mike Pompeo 70th U.S. Secretary of State and former director of the C.I.A.

The Trump administration's push to end the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran comes to a head this weekend at the United Nations, where allies and adversaries argue the..

ISLAMABAD: Malala Yousafzai, the youngest Nobel Peace Prize winner, has said that as many as 20 million more girls may not return to schools even after the..

The virtual edition of the United Nations General Assembly will see a record number of Heads of State and Government address the high-level week through..

Trump's plan 'exercise in raw political power' -Biden Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden urged Senate Republicans not to vote on any candidate nominated to the Supreme Court as the November election approaches, calling his rival Donald Trump's plan an "exercise in raw political power."

Shortly before President Trump's North Carolina rally, a group of his supporters were rolling deep and screaming racist rhetoric in the streets, not too far from..

POTUS has repeatedly hinted that “sleepy” Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden is mentally unfit to be at the helm of the US, while the former vice..

Trump Appointee On Leave After Facebook Livestream Rant Liked Sending Nastygrams To CDC CNN reports Department of Health and Human Services Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs Michael Caputo was fond of sending nasty emails to employees. A close ally of President Donald Trump, Caputo repeatedly sent complaints about how the CDC was handling a media request to the agency's director. According to emails shared with CNN, it was in an apparent attempt to intimidate an agency communications official.

