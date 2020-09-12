Global  
 

Woman Dies After Ransomware Attack Paralyzes Hospital

Woman Dies After Ransomware Attack Paralyzes Hospital

Woman Dies After Ransomware Attack Paralyzes Hospital

A woman seeking urgent care in Germany died this week after an apparently bungled ransomware attack took down a major hospital there.

According to Gizmodo, the computer system's breakdown forced paramedics to rush her to another city for treatment.

German authorities say it appears to be the first case of someone dying as a result of a ransomware attack, albeit indirectly.

They're investigating the unknown hackers on suspicion of negligent manslaughter.


