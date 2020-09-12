Woman Dies After Ransomware Attack Paralyzes Hospital

The last season of "Stranger Things" ended with David Harbour's Hopper presumed dead. However, previews for season four of the series show that Hooper is still alive. In a chat with Total Film, Harbour talked about the future of the character. Harbour said he and the Duffer brothers, creators of the show, had a talk about Hooper's resurrection. According to Gizmodo, Harbour compared Hooper's rebirth to Gandelf returning in "Lord of the Rings."
As if pregnant women don't have enough to worry about already, the COVID-19 pandemic is presenting them with even more challenges. Unsettling new research published by the CDC found that women who develop symptoms related to COVID-19 while hospitalized often become critically ill. According to Gizmodo, the study from the CDC also found women with COVID-19 may be more likely to have a preterm birth or possibly even miscarriage. About 12% of women with COVID-19 had a premature delivery.
A new Senate report finds an estimated 85 million are late in one week. According to Gizmodo the report finds there had been nearly a 20 percent drop in on-time deliveries. The report was prepared by Democratic staff on the Homeland Security & Governmental Affairs Committee. It describes a significant decline in the percentage of mail delivered on time in each of the postal service’s 67 districts. The reports blame controversial changes ordered by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy for the delays.
Deaths from the novel coronavirus COVID-19 in America skyrocketed over the course of 2020. However, the US Department of Health and Human Services routinely tried to muzzle what information health officials released to the public. Gizmodo reports HHS staffers made repeated attempts to water down the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Reports.