Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Schitt's Creek' Wins Best Comedy Series | 2020 Emmys

Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Duration: 00:51s - Published
'Schitt's Creek' Wins Best Comedy Series | 2020 Emmys

'Schitt's Creek' Wins Best Comedy Series | 2020 Emmys

'Schitt's Creek took home the award for best comedy series at the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Schitt's Creek Schitt's Creek Canadian television series

Emmys 2020: 'Schitt's Creek' wins three awards, including honors for Eugene Levy, Catherine O'Hara

 The pandemic is forcing the 72nd Emmys to be the first virtual show ever. Sunday's awards – hosted by Jimmy Kimmel – honor TV's best and brightest.
USATODAY.com
‘Watchmen,’ ‘Mrs Maisel’ top Emmy noms [Video]

‘Watchmen,’ ‘Mrs Maisel’ top Emmy noms

HBO's dystopian superhero drama "Watchmen" and the 1960s comedy "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" led nominations on Tuesday for the Emmy Awards, in a list strong on diversity and fresh contenders for the highest awards in television. Libby Hogan reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:49Published

Emmy Award Emmy Award American television production award

'Literal dumpster fire': Jennifer Aniston extinguishes fire at Emmys, ignites controversy

 The Emmys got off to a fiery start on Sunday night – literally – when Jennifer Aniston extinguished a small blaze in a trash can.
USATODAY.com

The scene outside the much-changed Emmy Awards

 Sunday's Emmy Awards are mostly remote this year -- but security and production crews are in place as Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles welcomes unknown..
USATODAY.com

Primetime Emmy Award American accolade bestowed by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences

Related news from verified sources

'Schitt's Creek' Wins All 7 Possible Awards at Emmys 2020, First Show to Sweep!

Schitt’s Creek just did something that no other television show has ever done – win every...
Just Jared - Published

Dan Levy Wins Four Emmys in a Row for 'Schitt's Creek'

It’s a HUGE night for Dan Levy at the 2020 Emmy Awards! The 37-year-old actor, writer, and director...
Just Jared - Published

A Schitt's Creek Streak: Eugene Levy Wins Best Comedy Actor at 2020 Emmys

Eugene Levy, who hasn't won an Emmy in nearly 40 years, just scored Outstanding Lead Actor in a...
E! Online - Published Also reported by •AceShowbiz



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

THR's Full, Uncensored Comedy Actors Roundtable With Kenan Thompson, Ricky Gervais, Kumail Nanjiani, Ramy Youssef and Dan Levy [Video]

THR's Full, Uncensored Comedy Actors Roundtable With Kenan Thompson, Ricky Gervais, Kumail Nanjiani, Ramy Youssef and Dan Levy

Kenan Thompson, Ricky Gervais, Kumail Nanjiani, Ramy Youssef and Dan Levy joined The Hollywood Reporter to talk about their respected TV comedy shows.

Credit: THR Roundtables     Duration: 56:47Published
Emmy Nominations & A Beveragino | Good Vibes Only [Video]

Emmy Nominations & A Beveragino | Good Vibes Only

This week in entertainment, we’re talking Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Brad Pitt, Pose, Schitt’s Creek and Killing Eve as the Emmy nominations are revealed, with all the surprises and..

Credit: Good Vibes Only     Duration: 22:24Published
2020 Emmy Nominations, Netflix Breaks HBO Record With 160 Total Noms [Video]

2020 Emmy Nominations, Netflix Breaks HBO Record With 160 Total Noms

2020 Emmy Nominations, Netflix Breaks HBO Record With 160 Total Noms Here's a list of the nominees from the major categories. Best Comedy 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' (HBO) 'Dead to Me' (Netflix) 'The Good..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:56Published