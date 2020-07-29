Bears Hang On To Beat Giants In Home Opener

It was a Bears home opener like no other, with no fans at Soldier Field amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

670 The Score . @LaurenceWHolmes shares his Game Notes after the #Bears hang on to beat the Giants: “If you can’t be great, be int… https://t.co/l5rkBlo2On 6 hours ago

CarrieElMago⚾️ RT @670TheScore : . @LaurenceWHolmes shares his Game Notes after the #Bears hang on to beat the Giants: “If you can’t be great, be interestin… 6 hours ago

670 The Score David Montgomery returned strong after a scary-looking neck injury, coming up with some key rushes in the second ha… https://t.co/z1Az6AZ33p 5 hours ago

Chris Emma RT @670TheScore : David Montgomery returned strong after a scary-looking neck injury, coming up with some key rushes in the second half to h… 5 hours ago