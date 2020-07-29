Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bears Hang On To Beat Giants In Home Opener

Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 01:00s - Published
Bears Hang On To Beat Giants In Home Opener

Bears Hang On To Beat Giants In Home Opener

It was a Bears home opener like no other, with no fans at Soldier Field amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

CBS 2's Matt Zahn reports.


You Might Like


Tweets about this

mattoshea19

Matthew J. O'Shea RT @nbcchicago: Bears hang on, beat Giants after coughing up second-half lead at Soldier Field. https://t.co/QLkri9t1qk https://t.co/6GLD9u… 3 hours ago

ChicagoAlive

Chicago Alive DH: Trubisky throws 2 TDs, Bears hang on to beat Giants https://t.co/AKR3mIK10E 3 hours ago

Imperial_USA

Imperial USA Bears hang on to beat Giants 17-13 https://t.co/AwaPsg9gxW https://t.co/SoxhYcoyGH 5 hours ago

CEmma670

Chris Emma RT @670TheScore: David Montgomery returned strong after a scary-looking neck injury, coming up with some key rushes in the second half to h… 5 hours ago

670TheScore

670 The Score David Montgomery returned strong after a scary-looking neck injury, coming up with some key rushes in the second ha… https://t.co/z1Az6AZ33p 5 hours ago

LiebergenCarrie

CarrieElMago⚾️ RT @670TheScore: .@LaurenceWHolmes shares his Game Notes after the #Bears hang on to beat the Giants: “If you can’t be great, be interestin… 6 hours ago

670TheScore

670 The Score .@LaurenceWHolmes shares his Game Notes after the #Bears hang on to beat the Giants: “If you can’t be great, be int… https://t.co/l5rkBlo2On 6 hours ago

vinaco21

Joe Tay RT @ProFootballTalk: Bears hang on to beat the Giants, improve to 2-0 https://t.co/5a5t8sHPhf 6 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Bears vs. New York Giants: Three Things To Watch For In Home Opener [Video]

Bears vs. New York Giants: Three Things To Watch For In Home Opener

The Chicago Bears host the New York Giants at Soldier Field on CBS 2 Sunday at noon. It’s third straight year these two NFC teams have clashed. The last two games were decided by no more than five..

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 01:34Published
Diehard Fans Come Out To Giants' Home Openers At Oracle Park [Video]

Diehard Fans Come Out To Giants' Home Openers At Oracle Park

As the Giants get their season underway at a fanless Oracle Park, a few diehards came out in search of some normalcy. Andria Borba tells us what they found.

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:34Published
Giants Home Opener Without Fans A Ghost Town For Businesses Around Oracle Park [Video]

Giants Home Opener Without Fans A Ghost Town For Businesses Around Oracle Park

This year's Giants home opener with no fans is tough on businesses around Oracle Park. Emily Turner reports on the economic hit they're taking.

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:42Published