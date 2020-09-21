Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Succession' Creator Jesse Armstrong: "Un-Thank You" to Trump, Media Moguls While Accepting Outstanding Drama Award | 2020 Emmys

Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Duration: 01:38s - Published
'Succession' Creator Jesse Armstrong: 'Un-Thank You' to Trump, Media Moguls While Accepting Outstanding Drama Award | 2020 Emmys

'Succession' Creator Jesse Armstrong: "Un-Thank You" to Trump, Media Moguls While Accepting Outstanding Drama Award | 2020 Emmys

The British writer-producer gave a series of "un-thank yous" to a number of individuals during the course of his acceptance speech, which was interrupted briefly by the ring of a telephone in the background.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Jesse Armstrong British comedy and television writer


Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Biden blasts Trump's Supreme Court plan [Video]

Biden blasts Trump's Supreme Court plan

[NFA] Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden urged Senate Republicans not to vote on any candidate nominated to the Supreme Court as the November election approaches, calling his rival Donald Trump's plan an "exercise of raw political power." This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:49Published

Trump and Democrats Brace for Showdown Over Supreme Court Seat

 The president’s determination to confirm a replacement for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg before the election set lawmakers on a collision course as Congress..
NYTimes.com

Woman Suspected of Sending Ricin to Trump Is Arrested

 Envelopes with ricin were intercepted last week on their way to the White House, a sheriff’s office and a detention facility in Texas.
NYTimes.com

CBS Weekend News, September 20, 2020

 Trump prepares list of contenders to fill Supreme Court vacancy; U.K. company makes environmentally-friendly plastic out of peas
CBS News

Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Drama Series


Emmy Award Emmy Award American television production award

'Schitt's Creek' Wins Best Comedy Series | 2020 Emmys [Video]

'Schitt's Creek' Wins Best Comedy Series | 2020 Emmys

'Schitt's Creek took home the award for best comedy series at the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 00:51Published

'Literal dumpster fire': Jennifer Aniston extinguishes fire at Emmys, ignites controversy

 The Emmys got off to a fiery start on Sunday night – literally – when Jennifer Aniston extinguished a small blaze in a trash can.
USATODAY.com

The scene outside the much-changed Emmy Awards

 Sunday's Emmy Awards are mostly remote this year -- but security and production crews are in place as Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles welcomes unknown..
USATODAY.com

Related news from verified sources

Succession Accepts Its Emmy Win With a List of "Un-Thank Yous"

And the final award of the night goes to Succession. The HBO drama just won the 2020 Emmy Award for...
E! Online - Published


Tweets about this