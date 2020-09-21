'Succession' Creator Jesse Armstrong: "Un-Thank You" to Trump, Media Moguls While Accepting Outstanding Drama Award | 2020 Emmys
The British writer-producer gave a series of "un-thank yous" to a number of individuals during the course of his acceptance speech, which was interrupted briefly by the ring of a telephone in the background.
